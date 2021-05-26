Humana (HUM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Humana (NYSE: HUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – Humana is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Humana is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $462.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $496.00 to $510.00.

3/30/2021 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $447.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. For 2021, the company expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of around 425,000-475,000 members, suggesting growth of 11-12% year over year. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. The company witnessed higher telehealth visits in 2020 than its earlier years. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75, the midpoint of which indicates a downfall of 15.1% from the 2020 reported figure.”

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $441.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.27 and a 200 day moving average of $412.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

