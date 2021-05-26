HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $293 million-$297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.32 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

HUBS traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $505.03. 5,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,926. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.61. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $181.74 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -252.42 and a beta of 1.72.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.92.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

