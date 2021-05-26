Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

HTHT opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

