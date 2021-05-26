HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

