H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 95,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.