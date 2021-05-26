HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. HP has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.