Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 291,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,027. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

