Hosking Partners LLP Sells 7,617 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,834,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,644,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $22,954,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 99,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 253,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

