Hosking Partners LLP Sells 274,127 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 274,127 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

STNG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

