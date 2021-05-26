Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises about 1.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Ryanair worth $54,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

