Hosking Partners LLP Has $128.55 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $128,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 232,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 9.8% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PayPal by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 695,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 167,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.77. The stock had a trading volume of 276,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average is $243.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $307.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.