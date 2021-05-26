Hosking Partners LLP Buys 844,480 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,480 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 5.42% of MBIA worth $28,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MBIA by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MBIA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 9,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,978. The stock has a market cap of $532.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

