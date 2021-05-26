Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.34

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.34 and last traded at $96.97, with a volume of 28396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,276 shares of company stock valued at $28,379,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 861.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,006.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

