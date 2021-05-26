Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 689.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.08. 44,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,438. The firm has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

