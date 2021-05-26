Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.8% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 290,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,355. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

