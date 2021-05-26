Holloway Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,160 First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of FAAR stock remained flat at $$30.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,018. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

