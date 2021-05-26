Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.74

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 13263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.
In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
