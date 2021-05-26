Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.74

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 13263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

