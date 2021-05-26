Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Charles R. Cummings Sells 7,477 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

