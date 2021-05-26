Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Charles R. Cummings Sells 7,477 Shares

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
