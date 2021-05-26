Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,605 ($20.97).

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 1,527.31 ($19.95) on Tuesday. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,496.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,397.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 50.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

In related news, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

