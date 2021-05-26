Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.65. Hill International shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 91,574 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.
About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
