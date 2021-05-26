Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.65. Hill International shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 91,574 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Hill International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 671,037 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,097 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

