Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $199.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. Heska has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 735.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $11,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

