HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,579.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $86,579.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00076018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.46 or 0.00964161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.03 or 0.10018617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

