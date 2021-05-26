Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY):

5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/7/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

5/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/15/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 32,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,767. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

