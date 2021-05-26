Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY):
- 5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/7/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “
- 5/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/15/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 32,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,767. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.
