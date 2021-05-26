Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €95.56 ($112.42) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.87.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

