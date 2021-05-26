Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 29 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

