Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 29 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.
About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
