HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $92.62

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and traded as low as $91.15. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

