HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

