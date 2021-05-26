Head to Head Contrast: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Remark and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 340.25%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -118.43% N/A -101.89% B Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Remark and B Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 15.65 -$13.69 million ($0.18) -8.83 B Communications $2.58 billion 0.03 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Remark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Remark has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Remark beats B Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

