Head-To-Head Analysis: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) versus Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 18.41% 7.59% 0.91% Westbury Bancorp 22.26% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 2.87 $37.47 million $1.05 21.33 Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million 2.08 $7.22 million N/A N/A

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.11%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates eight banking offices and one loan production office in Washington, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is based in West Bend, Wisconsin.

