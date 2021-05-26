Head to Head Analysis: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) & Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Newegg Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.33 $59.00 million $0.98 31.05 Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 65.29 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 3 0 3.00 Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.18%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Newegg Commerce on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.