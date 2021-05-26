Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $153.73 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00965288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.45 or 0.09831031 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.