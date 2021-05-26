GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.19

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 49398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of -1.28.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

