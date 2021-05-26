GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $3.36 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000. Huntsman accounts for approximately 0.6% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 199,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

