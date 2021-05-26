GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 247.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,275 shares of company stock worth $5,272,620. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,407. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.