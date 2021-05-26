GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.66. 17,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

