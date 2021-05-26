GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.85 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,527. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

