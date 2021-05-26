Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.94 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPV shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

