Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Shares of ASR traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.01. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

