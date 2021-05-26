Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.44

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4385 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Grifols has decreased its dividend payment by 49.7% over the last three years.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,336. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Research analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.