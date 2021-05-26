Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $397,750.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 248,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,376. The firm has a market cap of $825.05 million, a PE ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

