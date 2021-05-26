Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $1,605,000.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,749.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.05 million, a PE ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 339,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.