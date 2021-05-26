Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Greif has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

