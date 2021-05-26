Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Down 2%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 28,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 204,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

