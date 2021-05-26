Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.01

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.01 and traded as high as C$37.73. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$37.31, with a volume of 722,123 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.05.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4709388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 414,346 shares of company stock worth $13,551,516.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.