Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
OTCMKTS GWLLY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $40.37.
About Great Wall Motor
