Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS GWLLY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $40.37.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.