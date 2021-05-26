Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor Buys 9,000 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00.
GPMT opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.69.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 199,961 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
