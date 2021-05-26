Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor Buys 9,000 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00.

GPMT opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 199,961 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.