GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $18.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist reduced their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -33.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after buying an additional 1,528,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

