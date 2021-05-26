GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.24 million.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,879. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $1,706,847. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.