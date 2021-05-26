Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 193,790 shares.The stock last traded at $226.13 and had previously closed at $215.96.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

