Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Critical Comparison

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Trinity Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 142.56 -$4.29 million N/A N/A Trinity Biotech $101.98 million 0.66 -$6.39 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinity Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners N/A -71,053.45% -2,307.80% Trinity Biotech -6.26% 1,263.65% 11.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and Trinity Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

